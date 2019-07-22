Hong Kong police on Monday defended their actions and the lack of arrests after opposition lawmakers said police had failed to protect a train full of anti-government protesters from a triad gangster attack on Sunday.

The attack came in a night of violence that opened new fronts in Hong Kong's widening political crisis over an extradition bill to send people to China for trial.

Some politicians and activists have long linked the allegedly Chinese network of triad criminal gangs to political intimidation and violence in recent years.

On Sunday night, men in white t-shirts, some armed with poles, flooded into the rural Yuen Long station and stormed a train, attacking passengers, according to footage taken by commuters and Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting.

Protesters target of attack?

Eye-witnesses said they appeared to target black-shirted passengers who had been at an anti-government march and the attack came after several thousand activists surrounded China's representative office in the city, later clashing with police.

Hong Kong media have released video footage showing masked assailants attacking commuters in a subway station. Among those attacked were protesters clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

Lam, who was injured in the attack, said he was angry about a slow police response after he alerted them to the trouble, government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported.

Lam said it took police more than an hour to arrive after he alerted them and they had failed to protect the public, allowing the triads to run rampant.

The party is now investigating.

"Is Hong Kong now allowing triads to do what they want, beating up people on the street with weapons?," he asked reporters.

One government worker, aged 22, described chaotic scenes as people ran in disarray off the train, despite word that gangsters were attacking people on the street as well.

"People started to run in all directions, just avoiding the gangsters," he said.

Police said early on Monday they had not made any arrests at the station or during a follow-up search of a nearby village but were still investigating.