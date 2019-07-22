At least eight civilians – including children – were killed in an air strike that destroyed two homes in eastern Afghanistan's Logar province, an official said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike. US and NATO forces in Afghanistan declined to comment, but the Afghan Defence Ministry said it would issue a statement later.

Shahpur Ahmadzai, spokesman for the police headquarters, told Anadolu news agency the US forces hit a suspected Taliban target in the Baraki Barak district last night. Without confirming the death toll, he said investigations have begun into alleged civilian casualties following this raid in residential areas.

Reuters quoting the same official said the raid was launched by Afghan government forces.

"According to our initial information a number of militants were killed or wounded, but local people gathered in the area, claiming that a house belonging to a Kuchi family had been bombed, causing civilian casualties," Ahmadzai said.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial councilman in Logar, blamed NATO international forces in Afghanistan, saying they carried out the air strike. The alliance did not immediately comment on the reports.

District governor Ahmad Wais Abdul Rahimzai said the air strike hit two residential houses in the district, noting that the homes were occupied by Kuchi, an ordinarily nomadic people who sometimes settle in permanent structures.

"Two children are among those killed, and two women are among the wounded," he said.

Deaths amid peace talks