South Korean fighter jets fired over 400 warning shots and Japan complained to Moscow on Tuesday after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Seoul said a Russian A-50 warplane twice entered South Korean airspace near the disputed Dokdo islets – which Japan calls Takeshima.

South Korea officials said they responded by scrambling F-15K and KF-16 fighters, which first issued warnings and fired flares. They fired 80 warning shots at the plane during the first breach, and 280 rounds during the second, a military official told AFP.

"We are assessing this incident in a very grave manner and will take a much tougher measure if it happens again," said National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, according to the Blue House spokeswoman.

Japan complained to Moscow over the incursion.

"We learned that Russian military planes flying over the Sea of Japan this morning twice violated our airspace near Takeshima," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular press conference.

"Based on this knowledge, we made strong protests."

Suga, who said Japan also scrambled military jets, added Tokyo had also pro tested to South Korea for its response, saying it was extremely regrettable.

Russia denied any airspace violation, insisting Seoul's complaint was based on an "arbitrarily established" air defence identification zone that Moscow did not recognise.