Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting the White House on Monday when US President Donald Trump made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that,” Trump told Khan about the long-running conflict over Kashmir.

Trump said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him for help. “I was with Prime Minister Modi, two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject, and he actually said ‘would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said, ‘where?’ He said ‘Kashmir.’”

Trump and Modi got together at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28. Trump made his offer just weeks later to Khan.

Khan seemed to like the idea of resolving the 70-year dispute with India.

“You would have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this issue,” he told Trump.

The whole exchange triggered an outpouring of denials, rebukes and condemnation from India.

India's leading opposition Congress party questioned Modi, of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for being 'mum' and not clarifying what "transpired between the two heads of states, more so when it affects our sovereignty?"

A few hours after Trump's remark, a spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, reiterated the country's traditional stance on the Kashmir dispute saying “all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally”.