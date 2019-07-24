At least six people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted offices of Mogadishu mayor, Somalian government said on Wednesday.

"Six people, including two district commissioners and three directors, were killed in the terrorist attack this afternoon, six others have been wounded among them the mayor of Mogadishu and other district commissioners who are now being treated by the medical team," Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye told reporters.

A security source, who asked not to be named, said a suicide bomber had entered a hall where the officials were meeting and detonated the bomb inside.

Earlier United Nations special envoy James Swan had met with the mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, at the headquarters of the Banadir district, which encompasses Mogadishu, according to the mission's Twitter account.

However UN sources told AFP he had left by the time of the explosion.