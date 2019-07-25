Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, who helped shape his country's democratic transition after a 2011 revolution and ended decades of authoritarian rule, has died, the presidency said on Thursday. He was 92.

One of the world's oldest leaders, Essebsi was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday. Essebsi had been hospitalised late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis.

Drafted in as prime minister in 2011 after veteran autocrat Zine al Abidine Ben Ali was toppled, Essebsi was elected president three years later, becoming the country's first directly elected head of state after its "Arab Spring" uprising.

He co-brokered a historic power-sharing deal between his Nidaa Tounes movement and Ennahda party that helped to steady the country, but the tie-up later frayed and Nidaa Tounes fractured into political infighting centring on Essebsi's son Hafedh Caid Essebsi, who became party leader.

Though Tunisia remained a democratic exception in a troubled region, critics accused Essebsi of attempting a dynastic handover, rowing back on post-revolution freedoms, and failing to support a truth commission seeking justice for the victims of authoritarian rule.

Born in 1926, Essebsi grew up under French rule and served in various positions after independence in 1956 under Habib Bourguiba, the modern state's founding father, rising to the post of foreign minister by the 1980s.

Under Ben Ali, who removed the ailing Bourguiba on health grounds in 1987, he was briefly speaker of parliament but spent long periods outside politics, going back to his old job as a lawyer as hopes that Ben Ali would ease the autocratic grip prevailing under Bourguiba faded.

Helped draft democratic constitution

Essebsi returned to the political scene after Ben Ali fled with his family to Saudi Arabia amid mass protests in 2011 and Tunisia became the first country to unseat its leader in uprisings that swept the region.

He helped draft a new democratic constitution guaranteeing fundamental rights such as freedom of speech, and preparing Tunisia for free elections.

In 2012, he founded the Nidaa Tounes to counter the members of Ennahda, whose return to politics after Ben Ali's fall and victory in 2011 elections sparked deep angst and protests among its secular-leaning opponents and Tunisia's Europeanised elite.