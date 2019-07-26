Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its allies on schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed at least 103 civilians in the past 10 days, including 26 children, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

"These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident," Bachelet said, adding that the rising toll had been met with "apparent international indifference".

The regime began its offensive against the rebel enclave in northwest Syria, the last area of opposition, at the end of April, saying it was responding to violations of a truce.

Massive displacements

More than 400,000 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said on Friday, as the regime presses an intensified bombardment of the rebel-held region.

"More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the end of April," said David Swanson of the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.

The region under attack is home to some three million people, nearly half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.

It covers nearly all of Idlib and parts of neighbouring Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia provinces.

Most of the displacement is from southern Idlib and northern Hama, the two areas that have been hit hardest by the flare-up, OCHA said.

"The majority of those fleeing have displaced within Idlib governorate while a smaller number have moved into northern Aleppo governorate."

"Roughly two-thirds of people displaced are staying outside camps," it said.

The region is controlled by militant alliance Hayat Tahrir al Sham, led by Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate.

Women in prisons