Regime and Russian air strikes on Saturday killed 15 civilians, more than half of them children, in northwestern Syria where ramped up attacks by the two allies have claimed hundreds of lives since April, a war monitor said.

In a separate incident in southern Daraa province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (or SOHR) said a suicide bomber killed six regime soldiers.

In the Idlib town of Ariha, seven children were among 11 civilians killed in Syrian air strikes that targeted two residential buildings and also wounded 28 other people, said the SOHR.

Russi air strikes on northern Hama province that hit an ambulance killed three rescuers while another child died in Syrian regime bombardment elsewhere in the Idlib region, the monitor said.

One of the dead was a small boy who was found under the rubble by White Helmets rescuers, his face bloodied and his body covered in white dust, a photographer who works with AFP news agency said from the scene.

He also witnessed rescuers digging through the rubble of a collapsed roof for more victims, while a member of the White Helmets moved the body of a young man into the back of a pickup truck

Bomber kills six regime troops

Also on Saturday, a suicide bomber killed six regime soldiers in the southern province of Daraa, in a rare deadly attack against the cradle of the uprising that sparked Syria's war, SOHR said.

The bomber, who was riding a motorcycle, blew himself up at a military checkpoint killing the six soldiers and wounding several other people, the monitor said.

Syria's regime-run news agency SANA also reported a suicide bombing but said it happened during an "army raid" that targeted "terrorists", a term used by authorities to describe rebels and militants.