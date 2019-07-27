WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rescuers evacuate all 700 passengers from flooded India train
Authorities say the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck in monsoon floodwaters near Mumbai city in western Maharastra state.
Rescuers evacuate all 700 passengers from flooded India train
Indian naval divers carry an inflatable boat to rescue stranded passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express from a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Badlapur, some 70 km from Mumbai on 27 July, 2019. / AFP
July 27, 2019

Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country's home minister said.

A statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks. 

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all 700 passengers were rescued safely.

Passengers rescued in batches 

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

Recommended

The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometres from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai at around 8:15 pm [local time] on Friday before it got stuck at 3 am [local time] on Saturday for several hours in Thane district until helicopters, boats, and divers arrived to rescue people.

The Press Trust of India agency said all of the passengers were safe.

Monsoon deaths

Heavy monsoon rains battered Mumbai forcing the cancellation of 11 flights from the financial capital's international airport on Saturday, while nine incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call