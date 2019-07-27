The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometres from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai at around 8:15 pm [local time] on Friday before it got stuck at 3 am [local time] on Saturday for several hours in Thane district until helicopters, boats, and divers arrived to rescue people.

The Press Trust of India agency said all of the passengers were safe.

Monsoon deaths

Heavy monsoon rains battered Mumbai forcing the cancellation of 11 flights from the financial capital's international airport on Saturday, while nine incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.