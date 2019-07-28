The head of the WHO on Saturday said a shortage in funding to halt the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo was finally being filled.

Tedrus Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said that several countries had renewed pledges of financial aid after the Ebola outbreak was declared an international emergency earlier this month.

"Especially in the last couple of weeks there is renewed commitment to finance the shortages we were facing," Ghebreyesus told AFP at a summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

The support raised hopes the epidemic could be restrained, he said.

The comments came after the World Bank announced on Wednesday it would deploy a further $300 million (269 million euros) in addition to $100 million already provided after Ebola erupted in August 2018.

But officials said another $200 million could be needed in the coming six months.

Security issues

"The DRC will need the international community's support to strengthen its health system and to rehabilitate it," Ghebreyesus said after holding talks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi at the summit.

He said the government was aware the public health response would not be enough to permanently halt Ebola.

Conflict in eastern DRC, where the virus has been concentrated, had made this outbreak "different and more complicated", he added.

"Enabling factors should also be taken into account and one of them is the security issue," he said. "His excellency the president also understands that."

More than 1,700 have died in the latest Ebola epidemic to hit DRC.