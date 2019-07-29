James Hawes describes the Federal Republic of Germany in 2013 and 2014 as an ideal democracy in his work The Shortest History of Germany. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the height of her power at the time.

The German economy technically pulled the rest of Europe upwards and Germany was heading for the black zero, a term used by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble meaning to have zero debt.

Once the locomotive of Europe, the country is now in upheaval. Merkel, the chancellor since 2005, is still in power but has announced an end to her leadership. The grand coalition of Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD) still governs, but without electoral support.

Both parties experienced heavy loses in recent federal elections and at the European Parliament election. Further, the country is closely watching both the chancellor's health and whether the new CDU leader and recently-appointed Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - known as AKK - is competent enough for a transition period after four legislative periods.

There are still a good 800 days until the next regular Bundestag (national) election. So it is astonishing that there are murmurs within the coalition government about calling a second vote.

An early end for Merkel?

There are two important reasons for ending the political transition earlier than in the summer of 2021.