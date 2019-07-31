Indian authorities confirmed on Wednesday they have recovered the body of coffee baron VG Siddhartha, who was missing since Monday night, from the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru in the southern Karnataka state.

Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, was not reachable since late Monday, his flagship entity Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on preliminary reports, the police have identified the body as that of VG Siddhartha," a police officer told Reuters.

His family has been notified, the officer added.

Siddhartha was travelling to Mangaluru, a port city about 350 kilometres from India's tech hub of Bengaluru, when he had asked his driver to wait for him on a bridge while he went for a walk, a police official had told Reuters. When Siddhartha did not return, the driver alerted the police.

Television channels had showed rescue workers in rubber boats scouring the Nethravathi river near the bridge where Siddhartha, who hails from a coffee-growing family, was last seen.

Siddhartha's disappearance had spooked investors, which dragged Coffee Day Enterprises shares 20% lower on Tuesday.