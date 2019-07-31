Canadian police said Tuesday they have pulled out of a remote northern town after an intensive search turned up no sign of two fugitive teenagers suspected of killing three people – a college professor, a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police used dogs and drones, helicopters, boats and even a military Hercules aircraft to scour the area around York Landing, Manitoba, but were unable to confirm a possible sighting of the two men reported by members of a neighbourhood watch group.

The RCMP tweeted Monday that "the heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn & policing resources in the community will return to normal."

That shifts the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky back toward another remote town, Gillam, where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.

In a statement, police said a checkpoint on the lone road leading to Gillam had been removed. But it said authorities continued to search the area. "The search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot and in the air," the statement said.

Nineteen-year-old McLeod and 18-year-old Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia professor whose body was found last week in British Columbia.