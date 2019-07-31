WORLD
Syrian regime, opposition exchange prisoners
Several people detained by Syrian regime and opposition were simultaneously released in Abu al Zindeen district.
Syrian regime and opposition mutually released prisoners on July 31, 2019. / AA
July 31, 2019

Syrian regime and opposition on Wednesday mutually released prisoners in line with the provisions agreed in the Astana peace process.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that several persons detained by the regime and opposition were simultaneously released.

“Several persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime were mutually and simultaneously released on July 31 at the Abu al Zindeen district, in the south of al Bab, controlled by the opposition,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The statement further said that the release of the detainees was an outcome of the fourth project of the working group, set up under the Astana process, on the release of detainees, abductees and handing over bodies of deceased, besides the identification of missing persons.

The ministry noted that the working group will continue its efforts and activities.

The Astana peace process, aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, was launched in January 2017, by Russia and Iran -- allies of the regime, and Turkey.

The countries agreed on a draft provision on reconciled areas in Syria. They also set up a working group to facilitate the exchange of detained and imprisoned persons.

SOURCE:AA
