Pakistan said on Wednesday it will "downgrade" diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with archrival India after New Delhi stripped its portion of the contested Kashmir region of autonomy conferred onto it at the time of ascension.

A spokesman for India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hindu nationalist Indian government passed a presidential decree on Monday to strip the Muslim-majority Kashmir region of its longstanding semi-autonomous status, seeking to tighten control over the region.

Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.

At least one protester died in a police chase during the curfew in India-administered Kashmir's main city, a police official told AFP on Wednesday. The conditions leading to the death could not be verified due to a communication blackout in India-administered Kashmir.

Neha Poonia has more.

Changing Kashmir's demographics

The scrapped constitutional provision was a formalisation of the then independent princely state's 1947 accession treaty with India.

The law, Article 370 of the Constitution, forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships.

Critics of such a measure say that in doing away with Article 370, New Delhi hopes to change India-administered Kashmir's Muslim-majority demographics by allowing in a flood of new Hindu residents.

Despite a paralysing curfew, imposed to head off unrest, sporadic protests have been reported by residents in the main city, Srinagar.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that in one incident a youth being chased by police "jumped into the Jhelum River and died."