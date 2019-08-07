A Kyrgyz officer was killed Wednesday when special forces stormed the compound of former president Almazbek Atambayev, as mounting tensions with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov threaten to spark a political crisis in the fragile Central Asian state.

The officer died from a gunshot wound after Atambayev's supporters tried to prevent him being detained, the Kyrgyz health ministry said.

"A special forces officer was delivered (to hospital) in an extremely serious condition with a gunshot wound. Despite resuscitation attempts, he died," it said in a statement.

Atambayev, who ruled Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017 before handing over to Jeenbekov, has increased security at his estate of Koi-Tash outside Bishkek in recent weeks, as tensions between him and Jeenbekov rise.

Clashes broke out there in the evening after Kyrgyzstan's national security committee (GKNB) said its special forces were undertaking a "special operation to detain former president Almazbek Atambayev."

The GKNB claimed that special forces were armed "only with rubber bullets" while Atambayev's supporters had shot back with firearms.

The health ministry said that 36 people, including 15 members of the security services, had been admitted to hospital with injuries.

Atambayev saw his immunity lifted in June as the authorities seek to prosecute him on corruption charges.

He has ignored three police summons for questioning in a case connected to the surprise release from jail of a well-known underworld boss during his presidency.

Raid fails as supporters stand strong

Kyrgyz forces were reported pulling out of a village after an unsuccessful raid to try to arrest him at his residence.

A throng of Atambayev supporters resisted the raiders; some barricaded themselves inside and took six servicemen as hostages.

The Interfax news agency cited Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov as saying the decision to pull out was made after negotiations with Atambayev supporters, who agreed to release the six hostages by the morning if forces pulled back. The Kyrgyz news agency also reported forces were leaving the village of Koi-Tash, but did not provide details.

Atambayev has still not been detained, several key aides have confirmed.

Mirbek Aitikeyev, an eyewitness at Koi-Tash who broadcast footage from the compound live on Facebook, said that some of the former president's loyalists had seized weapons from special forces.

"His supporters stole weapons from the special forces, who retreated under the onslaught of the crowd. Atambayev is still at his home... there are rumours that additional forces will be sent. The people here are making preparations," Aitikeyev said.