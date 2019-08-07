Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday blamed US sanctions as he ordered his government's representatives not to travel to Barbados for scheduled talks with the political opposition.

Maduro "has decided to not send the Venezuelan delegation" for talks Thursday and Friday with representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaido "due to the grave and brutal aggression" being "continuously... carried out by the Trump administration against Venezuela," a government statement said.

US President Donald Trump has ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the Uni ted States and barred transactions with its authorities.

Venezuelans march in support of Maduro

Thousands of people marched through the capital Caracas on Wednesday to show their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Dressed in red and carrying the tricolor Venezuelan flag, the protesters gathered at a stage in the center of the capital to listen to some of the government's top officials.

The demonstration followed 48 hours during which Washington threatened to "use every appropriate tool" to oust Maduro, ordered a freeze on Venezuelan government assets in the US and barred transactions with its authorities.

"It's new aggression amongst the madness of genocides that govern the United States," said Diosdado Cabello, the number-two leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

"What they have done is to increase the people's suffering, including the opposition," he said.

The crowd chanted: "Yankee go home," and "Hands off Venezuela."

"We're struggling against this war that's making life impossible," said Elena Flores, a 62-year-old facilitator of government social programs.