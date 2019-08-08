WORLD
High tide spits out $2M worth of cocaine onto New Zealand beach
Police were called to the scene when $2M worth of drugs washed up ashore Bethells Beach in West Auckland.
A number of packages containing cocaine seen on display after they were discovered by police on West Auckland's Bethells Beach
August 8, 2019

Cocaine worth millions of dollars washed up on a New Zealand beach with police urging the public Thursday to hand in any more packages that may turn up.

Police were called to Bethells Beach in West Auckland on Wednesday evening when packages of the drug were found along the shoreline.

"Police attended and located approximately 19 packages, which testing has confirmed contained cocaine," detective inspector Colin Parmenter said. 

He estimated the street value $2 million.

Local media said the packages were contained in netting and the presence of shells indicated they had been at sea for some time. 

"There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do," Parmenter said. 

"And we will be sending regular patrols in the coming days to continue to check for further washed up items." 

It is not the first time a large amount of drugs has been found on a New Zealand beach. 

In 2016, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine was found on a beach in the far north of the country.

SOURCE:AFP
