A 41-year-old Iraqi-born man who had lived in the US since he was an infant but was deported in June for committing multiple crimes died in Baghdad, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said on Thursday.

Ann Mullen, a spokeswoman for the ACLU of Michigan, said relatives of Jimmy al Daoud told the organisation that he died this week.

She said the ACLU doesn't know what day he died or the exact cause, but that he had suffered from mental health issues and diabetes.

Al Daoud, who lived in the Detroit area, was among hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders. They had been allowed to stay in the US for years because Iraq wouldn't accept them.

The ACLU sued in 2017 to suspend the deportations and allow people to return to immigration court to make new arguments about their safety in Iraq. The organisation argued that their lives would be at risk if they were sent back to their native country.

"Jimmy's death has devastated his family and us. We knew he would not survive if deported," ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman said in a statement. "What we don't know is how many more people (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) will send to their deaths."