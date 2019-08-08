Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled his support for Italy's governing coalition on Thursday and called for snap elections, prompting the country's premier to demand that he "justify" his decision to provoke a political crisis.

Salvini, whose hardline League Party has already called for snap polls, has clashed with his fellow Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) party over a range of policies.

He stepped up the pressure on Thursday, saying there was no longer a majority to support a government and calling for new elections.

"Let's go straight to parliament to say there is no longer a majority... and quickly go back to the voters," Salvini said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who had held separate talks with Salvini and the country's President Sergio Mattarella as the crisis deepened, said in a statement later that the interior minister doesn't summon parliament and "it's not up to him to dictate the steps of the political crisis."

Conte called on Salvini "to explain to the country and justify to the electorate, who believed in the possibility of change, the reasons that brought him to abruptly interrupt" the activities of the government.

Both houses of parliament are currently on recess for the holidays and are not due back until September.

Long-rumbling tensions between the 14-month-old coalition's populist leaders have peaked in recent days, with the row centered on the financing of a multi-billion-euro high-speed train line.

Shifting political sands

An early election may benefit Salvini, with recent opinion polls putting his League party ahead, leaving open the possibility that it could govern in alliance with another, a smaller far-right party, Fratelli d'Italia.

That reflects the inversion in the popularity of the coalition partners, which came to power in June 2018 after an election that saw M5S take 32 percent of the vote, while the League scored 17 percent.

In the European election in May this year, however, the League took the most votes in Italy with 34 percent. M5S received around 17 percent.

The partnership, which has been rocked by ongoing spats, has appeared to sour further in recent weeks.