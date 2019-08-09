American actor Richard Gere on Friday visited 121 migrants stranded for the past week on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, as the European Union's executive urged member countries to show solidarity in finding a solution.

Arriving on a boat outfitted with a banner reading, "You are not alone," the 69-year-old Hollywood star brought water and other supplies to the ship Open Arms, speaking to several migrants about their experience of fleeing war-torn Libya.

"The most important thing for these people here is to be able to get to a free port, to get off the boat, to get on land and start a new life," Gere said in a video posted online. "Please support us here on Open Arms and help these people, our brothers and sisters."

The migrants, including 32 minors, were rescued last Thursday by the Barcelona-based charity and the ship is now floating in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa. The fate of the migrants has been in limbo since Italy and Malta rejected requests to disembark them.