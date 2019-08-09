Libya's internationally recognised government, which is facing a campaign by eastern troops to take the capital, has accepted a United Nations proposal for a ceasefire during the Eid al Adha religious holiday, a statement said on Friday.

It was not clear whether fighting over the capital would actually cease after four months of the battle that has displaced more than 105,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) earlier on Friday called on the Tripoli government and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) to allow a ceasefire during the Eid holiday which starts on Saturday and ends on Tuesday.