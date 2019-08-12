Monsoon rains have inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi underwater and causing at least 17 deaths.

Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said on Sunday that seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi.

The downpour and flooding began overnight and continued on Sunday, with authorities reporting more than 180 millimetres (7 inches) of rain in the port city.