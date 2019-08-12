US President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union that Washington will support with a US-UK free trade agreement, national security adviser John Bolton told British officials on Monday.

As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on October 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.

Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials, is seeking an improved US-British relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.

A central message Bolton was making is that the United States will help cushion Britain's exit from the EU with a free trade agreement that is being negotiated by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

A senior Trump administration official, describing Bolton's message to British officials, said Trump "wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union" and that a trade deal would help Britain.

'EU is worse than China' in trade negotiations

Trump had wanted to work with the May government on a trade deal but her government "didn't want to do it. This government does. We're very happy about it," the official told reporters travelling with Bolton.

Trump believes that "when it comes to trade negotiations the EU is worse than China, only smaller," the official said.

After breakfast with British Conservative Party lawmaker Bernard Jenkin, Bolton was to have lunch with Britain's cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill.