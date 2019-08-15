WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No suspicion of foul play' in Franco-Irish teen's death - Malaysian police
The remains of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, were found on Tuesday, 10 days after she went missing from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70 km south of the Malaysian capital.
'No suspicion of foul play' in Franco-Irish teen's death - Malaysian police
A security guard stands next to a notice showing missing British girl in Seremban, Malaysia. August 11, 2019. / AP
August 15, 2019

A vulnerable Franco-Irish teen who disappeared from a Malaysian rainforest resort died from internal bleeding due to starvation and stress, but there is no suspicion of foul play, police said Thursday. 

Mohamad Mat Yusop, Negeri Sembilan state police chief, told reporters Nora Anne Quoirin died from "gastrointestinal bleeding" and she had suffered "extreme stress" and "hunger".

"For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play," he told reporters after a post-mortem examination.

She is believed to have died two to three days after disappearing, he said.

Recommended

"There is no indication she was raped," he said.

The 15-year-old's naked body was discovered Tuesday in a ravine in a dense jungle following a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people.

She went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, on August 4, a day after checking in for a holiday with her London-based family.

Her family believed the teen, who had learning difficulties, had been abducted, but police classified her disappearance as a missing person case.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks