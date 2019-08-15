A vulnerable Franco-Irish teen who disappeared from a Malaysian rainforest resort died from internal bleeding due to starvation and stress, but there is no suspicion of foul play, police said Thursday.

Mohamad Mat Yusop, Negeri Sembilan state police chief, told reporters Nora Anne Quoirin died from "gastrointestinal bleeding" and she had suffered "extreme stress" and "hunger".

"For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play," he told reporters after a post-mortem examination.

She is believed to have died two to three days after disappearing, he said.