Flights were suspended at Libya’s Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli on Thursday after it was hit by shelling.

An Afriqiyah Airways flight was forced to land at the Misrata Airport due to the attack, said a statement issued by the airport.

The airport did not disclose details over any casualties or damage. However, one person was reportedly killed and another injured, local channel Ahrar TV said.

The airport is closed until further notice, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, aviation was suspended at Mitiga International Airport after forces affiliated to warlord Khalifa Haftar violated the truce reached during Eid season for the second time.

All flights were suspended until further notice as the airport came under rocket attacks, said the Facebook page of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)-led Burkan Al Ghadab Operation.

The first violation of the ceasefire by the Haftar forces came when they targeted a neighbourhood near the airport with random rocket and artillery fires.