Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel "is open to all visitors and all criticism," but will bar entry to two US Democratic congresswomen over their support for boycotts.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement, saying that based on Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar's itinerary for an upcoming visit to the West Bank and Jerusalem, "it became clear that they are planning a trip whose sole purpose was strengthening the boycott and negating the legitimacy of Israel."

The decision came after the US President Donald Trump called on Israel to bar the planned visit by two US congresswomen who have expressed support for a boycott of Israel for its occupation of Palestinian land.

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!"

Tlaib is from Michigan and Omar from Minnesota.

In 2017, Israel passed a law banning entry to foreigners who support boycotting the country.

The law was passed in response to a movement to boycott Israel as a means to pressure the country over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Israel sees the movement as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism — claim activists deny, saying they only want to see the occupation end.

Outspoken Trump critics