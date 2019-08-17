Authorities began restoring some telephone lines in Indian Kashmir on Friday night, the top state official said, as heavy security prevented some protests in the region’s main city of Srinagar from getting out of control.

Telephone and internet links were cut and public assembly banned in Kashmir just before New Delhi removed the decades-old autonomy the Muslim majority territory enjoyed under the Indian constitution. The measures were aimed at preventing protests.

“You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning tomorrow morning,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters.

“Over the weekend, you’ll have most of these lines functional,” he said, responding to a question about landlines.

He did not say when internet and mobile phone services would be restored, adding that militant groups could use the latter to organise “terror actions”.

India, Pakistan should refrain from unilateral action in Kashmir - China

UN Security Council members believe India and Pakistan should refrain from taking unilateral action over the disputed region of Kashmir, China's UN envoy said on Friday after the council met on the issue for the first time in decades.

The 15-member council met behind closed doors at the request of China and Pakistan after India removed the decades-old autonomy the Muslim-majority territory of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

China rarely requests Security Council meetings.

While the council did not agree on a statement, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun summed up the discussions, describing serious concern over the situation.

"They are also concerned about the human rights situation there and also it’s the general view of members that parties concerned should refrain from taking any unilateral action that might further aggravate the tension there since the tension is already very tense and very dangerous," he said.

India's UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin accused Zhang of trying to pass off his remarks as "the will of the international community."

He said India’s decision was an internal matter.

"If there are issues, they will be discussed, they will be addressed by our courts; we don't need international busybodies to try and tell us how to run our lives. We are a billion-plus people," Akbaruddin told reporters.

Zhang said "it's obvious that the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo in Kashmir, causing tensions in the region” and called for the issue to be resolved through peaceful means according to the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi described her country's push for Friday's Security Council meeting as "the first and not the last step."

She said it was the first time in more than 50 years that the council had taken up the issue.

"The fact that this meeting took place is testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute," she told reporters.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir may be locked up ... but their voices were heard today at the United Nations."

Friday protests

Protests erupted in Srinagar city of India-administered Kashmir on Friday as people took to the streets in large numbers against New Delhi’s decision of revoking its special status.

Protesters, including children and elderly women, were seen sloganeering for "Azadi" (freedom). They carried placards and flags of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Earlier, Indian authorities imposed strict restrictions ahead of Friday prayers to prevent any protests, though the government in New Delhi said curbs on movement and communications will be lifted in the next few days.

New Delhi's decision to revoke laws key to the accession treaty of India's only Muslim-majority region, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, had caused outrage in some Muslim countries as well as fury in Pakistan, which cut trade and transport links and expelled India's envoy in retaliation.

Security forces were deployed outside mosques across Srinagar, while police vans fitted with speakers asked people not to venture out, according to two Reuters witnesses.

In some parts of the city, posters appeared calling for protests and asking preachers in mosques to talk about the current situation in Kashmir valley.

"People must try to occupy the streets defying curfew," one poster read.

Schools, telephone lines to reopen

