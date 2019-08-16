Since the start of the Arab uprisings in 2011, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have actively intervened in several states to put an end to the democratic aspirations of the citizens of those countries.

In some instances, the two states have not shied away from direct military intervention, supporting warlords and imposing economic boycotts, in order to get their way.

Under the de facto rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, Emirati and Saudi forces have been involved militarily in Yemen, and have supported forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya.

Here we look at just some of the countries the pair have interfered in and what impact that intervention has had.

Libya

Emirati authorities were quick to take to former Gaddafi general turned renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar. After the former’s demise, Haftar quickly presented himself as a secular force capable of uniting the divided country and preventing it from an extremist take over.

The self-styled field marshal has gone to great lengths to secure control of the country but his success has been limited.

After capturing the eastern city of Benghazi, the Libyan capital of Tripoli- where the UN-recognised government is based- has been a more arduous task.

Despite support from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and France, Haftar’s forces have failed to take over the city.

That’s not to say his forces have not had an impact. Haftar’s fighters have carried out unlawful killings of prisoners and his ongoing campaign has cost the country billions.

“Haftar has systematically tried to undermine or defeat the narrative of pluralism under the pretext of fighting ‘terrorism’,” says Andreas Krieg, Assistant Professor and Middle East Security Analyst at King's College London.

He adds: “It is a term that is being used lightly against any dissident or opposition force that does not cooperate with his LNA – in itself a loose affiliation of different militias that he has bought off with Emirati money.

Egypt

In 2013, General Abdel Fattah el Sisi launched a military takeover to oust Egypt’s first and only democratically elected leader, President Mohamed Morsi.

What’s less well known is that the coup was heavily bankrolled by Gulf states, primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE.