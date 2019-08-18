France is prepared to take in 40 migrants who fulfill the criteria for gaining refugee status from the Spanish Open Arms rescue vessel, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

The migrants must be "in need of protection", the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the rescue ship carrying more than a hundred migrants off the coast of Italy said that it could not accept an offer from Spain to dock in Algeciras, citing an emergency situation onboard.

The migrants, most of whom are African, were picked up by the Open Arms boat off the coast of Libya and have been waiting to disembark on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.

"We do not accept Spain as a port to go because we are in a state of extreme humanitarian emergency. What they need is to be disembarked now," Open Arms' spokeswoman said.

"It is unthinkable to navigate for six days; that is what it would takes for us to arrive to Algeciras."

Spain's government offered to take in the charity vessel because of Italy's "inconceivable" refusal to allow it to dock.