Heavy rain fell on tens of thousands of umbrella-toting protesters Sunday as they marched from a packed park and filled a major road in Hong Kong, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity this summer.

Organisers said they hoped the assembly would be peaceful, which would make for a rare calm weekend in a months-long movement that has been marked by violent clashes with police. Law enforcement officers were keeping a low profile on Sunday, with no riot police seen from the procession's main routes.

"We hope that there will not be any chaotic situations today," said organiser Bonnie Leung.

"We hope we can show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful."

Leung's group, the Civil Human Rights Front, has organised three massive marches in Hong Kong since June. The protest movement, however, has been increasingly marked by clashes with police as demonstrators vent their frustrations over what they perceive to be the government's blatant refusal to respond to their demands.

Journalist Patrick Fok speaks to Hong Kong protestor on the possibility of compromise between the demonstrators and the government.

'Peace No. 1 priority'

At least 100,000 anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

"Peace is the No. 1 priority today," said Kiki Ma, a 28-year-old accountant participating in the march. "We want to show that we aren't like the government."

While police had granted approval for the rally, they didn't approve an accompanying march. Demonstrators nevertheless fanned out and filled the streets, as there was not enough space at the designated assembly area.

Public transit trains did not stop at stations near the assembly because of overcrowding.

