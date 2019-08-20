Syrian opposition and rebels withdrew from a town in southern Idlib province and from their last remaining territory in neighbouring Hama province after regime troops advances in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local activists said.

It marks an important gain for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad into the northwestern region, which is the last major opposition stronghold in Syria. Backed by Russia, the regime forces have been attacking the region since late April – between 500 and 700 people have been killed since.

Syrian regime forces advanced into the city of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib late on Monday. The city had been in the hands of anti-Assad groups since 2014.

The US urged the regime to stop the violence after an air strike on a Turkish convoy en route to observation point no. 9 in Idlib killed at least three civilians, wounded 12.

The opposition's territorial foothold in neighbouring Hama province dates back to the earliest days of the eight-year-long conflict. The exact death toll of Syria's war has been hard to calculate, however, the UN considers the most accurate assessment to be above 500,000.

The regime advances –– backed by Russia –– around Khan Shayhkun had threatened to encircle the opposition, militants and their allied groups in their last remaining territory in northern Hama, including the towns of Latamneh and Kafr Zeita.

The opposition forces quit those towns, local activists said.

The observatory said Syrian opposition who had stayed behind in that area had gathered at a Turkish military position in the town of Morek.