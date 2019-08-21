China said on Wednesday a staffer at the British consulate in Hong Kong has been given 15 days of administrative detention in the city of Shenzhen for violating a law on public order.

At a daily briefing Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the case was "not a diplomatic issue."

He said the man had violated regulations on "Punishments in Public Order and Security Administration," but gave no further details.

The British foreign ministry has said it is "extremely concerned" about its staff member, identified by local media as Simon Cheng Man-kit, a trade and investment officer at the Scottish Development International section of the consulate.

The reports said he attended a business event in Shenzhen on August 8 but never returned to neighbouring Hong Kong despite plans to do so the same day.

It is unclear whether the man possessed a diplomatic passport. Geng said he was a Hong Kong resident and not a UK citizen.