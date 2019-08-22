South Korea said on Thursday it will scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a decision that could escalate a dispute over history and trade and undercut security cooperation on North Korea.

With the decision not to extend the pact, the political and trade disputes between South Korea and Japan now extend into some of the most sensitive national security issues in the region.

Japan's foreign minister responded saying Tokyo "strongly" protested against South Korea's decision and called the move "extremely regrettable".

The arrangement between the two nations was designed to share information on the threat posed by North Korea’s missile and nuclear activities.

The decision to end it comes after North Korea launched a series of short-range ballistic missiles in protest against what it sees as military build-ups in South Korea and Japan.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was due to be automatically renewed on Saturday unless either side decided to cancel it.

The decision was announced after an hour-long discussion within the presidential National Security Council (NSC). South Korean President Moon Jae-in approved it.

Japan created a "grave change" in the environment for bilateral security cooperation by removing South Korea's fast-track export status, said Kim You-Geun, a deputy director of the NSC.

Japan cited security concerns without providing specific evidence for its decision on South Korea's trade status.

"Under this situation, we have determined that it would not serve our national interest to maintain an agreement we signed with the aim of exchanging military information which is sensitive to security," Kim told a news conference.

Japan 'strongly' protests the move

"I have to say the decision to end the pact by the South Korean government is a complete misjudgment of the current regional security environment and it is extremely regrettable," Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement.

"We cannot accept the claims by the South Korean side and we will strongly protest against the South Korean government," Kono said, adding that Tokyo had summoned the South Korean ambassador.

This week the foreign ministers of the two countries met outside Beijing and promised to keep talking, but failed to reach any substantive agreements.

Regional repercussions

The South Korean decision is likely to be met with dismay in the United States, which fears weakened security cooperation.

South Korea's won currency extended losses against the dollar in offshore non-deliverable forward trade, falling by some 0.4 percent against the dollar in five minutes after the announcement on concern that trade disputes with Japan could be drawn out.

Intelligence sharing is key to developing a common defence policy and strategy, and all three countries are safer when they work together, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn said.

"We encourage Japan and Korea to work together to resolve their differences," he said in a statement. "I hope they can do this quickly."