As Syrians in Idlib and Hama provinces flee Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's deadly assault in the northwest of the country, troops seized control of a string of villages in the countryside of Hama province. This completes their takeover of the formerly opposition and rebel-held region just south of Idlib province for the first time since 2012, a war monitoring group and Syrian state TV said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that regime troops were in control of the entire northern Hama countryside after capturing a series of towns of villages.

Regime soldiers captured a dozen hills, expanding control of a main highway that runs through the area and stretches from the capital Damascus to Aleppo city.

The TV also said troops seized the villages of Latamneh, Latmeen, Kfar Zita and Lahaya, as well as the village of Morek, where Turkey maintains observation post no 9, on Friday.

Several opposition officials did not respond to requests for comment.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from Turkey-Syria border.

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day-visit to Russia on Tuesday, his office said Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Erdogan in a phone call told Russia's Vladimir Putin the Syrian assault was causing a humanitarian crisis, the presidency said.

"The president stated the regime's ceasefire violations and attacks in Idlib are causing a big humanitarian crisis, that these attacks are damaging the solution process in Syria and pose a serious threat to our country's national security," it said.

"They discussed the issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in the context of stabilisation of the de-escalation zone," a Kremlin statement said.

"They agreed to activate mutual efforts with the goal of liquidating the terrorist threat coming from this region," during a phone call initiated by Erdogan, it said.

Since a deal with Russia last year, Turkey has maintained 12 such posts in and around Idlib province. Turkey is a strong backer of the Syrian opposition and rebels fighting Assad's forces.