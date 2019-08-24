India’s federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been having an exceptionally smooth run passing a slew of laws including the controversial move to remove a seven-decade-old constitutionally guaranteed 'special status' to India-administered Jammu and Kashmir state.

Politically there has been minimal opposition, if any, to the government’s successful bulldozing of at least six more pieces of legislation through parliament including banning instant triple talaq among Muslims and diluting the much-acclaimed Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Except for protests within parliament, there has been no sign of opposition elsewhere. The biggest move was the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir state under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. That the state has been shut for the most part since the law was all but annulled on August 5 does not seem to have triggered reactions elsewhere, especially among political parties opposed to the move like the Congress party.

On the contrary, the Congress—which spearheaded special status to Kashmir after independence—seems paralysed with some prominent voices like Jyotiradithya Scindia supporting the move to neutralise Article 370.

Since returning to power in the recent elections with an absolute majority, winning 303 of the 543 seats in the lower house of Indian Parliament, the prime minister in association with his aide, Home Minister Amit Shah, have gone about legislative business marked by a ruthlessness rarely seen in Indian politics. Scrapping special status to Kashmir, for instance, was a key agenda of the Hindu-right now in power.

In the last few weeks, Indians have witnessed in surprise the spectacle of opposition legislators and parliamentarians in sizeable numbers moving out from their political parties to either join the BJP or to help the party gain a majority by default.

Though formally never acknowledged by the BJP, the defections have been accompanied by reports that allege large sums of money have exchanged hands to make this possible. In the southern state of Karnataka for instance, a Congress-led government saw at least 17 legislators deserting the coalition – resulting in the BJP in power.

A few more states are in the crosshairs of the BJP including the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and the western state of Rajasthan where the Congress is in power through a simple majority.

In cases where money possibly has not been the reason for desertions, businessmen turned elected representatives have allegedly been coerced into supporting or joining the BJP under threats of punitive action using government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).