A car bomb exploded in the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor and opposition news channel said, as air strikes hit its outskirts in a regime offensive on the last major opposition bastion.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and opposition-run Orient News said a car blew up in the al Qusoor neighbourhood.

The Observatory said the blast killed two and wounded at least 11.

The city and the surrounding Idlib province in northwest Syria form part of the last big opposition stronghold in Syria.

The regime's brutal push into northwestern Syria has seen over 800 people killed and thousands displaced in just four months in Idlib and Hama, violating a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone.

TRT World's Sarah Firth, who is in Syria, explains how regime advance on the last opposition-bastion is worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.