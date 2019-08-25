War monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group and one Iranian were killed in Israeli strikes around the Syrian capital Damascus during an overnight strike.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander on Sunday denied that Iranian targets had been hit in the strikes.

Israel says its air force carried out air strikes in Syria to prevent Iranian-linked militia from launching an attack with drones armed with explosives.

"The IDF, by Israeli aircraft, was able to thwart an Iranian attempt led by the Quds force from Syria to conduct an attack on Israeli targets in northern Israel using killer drones," military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

According to Conricus, the Israeli attack took place in Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, and targeted "a number of terror targets and military facilities belonging to the Quds force as well as Shia militias."

The army had on Thursday prevented an earlier attempt to launch the drone attack, Conricus said, without providing further details.

"The threat was significant and these killer drones were capable of striking targets with significant capacity," he said.

