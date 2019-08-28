TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey mulls purchase of Russian warplanes
Ankara and Moscow are discussing the deliveries of Russian-made fighter jets to Turkey.
Turkey mulls purchase of Russian warplanes
President Erdogan said Turkey wants to continue defence industry cooperation with Russia. / AA
August 28, 2019

Ankara is in discussion with Moscow over the purchase of Russian fighter jets, Dmitry Shugayev, chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday.

Shugayev added that he would hold talks on Wednesday with the head of Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries Ismail Demir.

Speaking at the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon on Tuesday, Shugayev said that they would "move forward with the possible deliveries of the Su-35 or Su-57s as great interest had been shown, but it's too early to talk about contract negotiations."

The Russian official said Ankara and Moscow will also discuss deliveries and cooperation in the area of electronic warfare but added that "there is still no request (from Turkey), consultations should be held," regarding fighter jet purchases.

Shugayev speaking to Sputnik on Wednesday also said Moscow may help Turkey build its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter.

Prospect of Turkey purchasing Russian fighter jets

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off Russia’s advanced stealth fighter jet to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the air show.

Putin and Erdogan inspected the cockpit of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, two leaders also toured the Su-35 fighter jet, helicopter displays and an amphibious aircraft.

Interfax news service reported that when President Erdogan inquired during the tour about the purchase and availability of Su-57 Putin said: "You can buy."

Recommended

Erdogan also said that Turkey wants to continue defence industry cooperation with Russia.

Su-57 is Russia's fifth-generation most advanced multi-role fighter jet.

S-400's arrive

"We are taking positive steps in the defence industry sector with the delivery of the S-400 systems starting," Erdogan said at a news conference alongside Putin as the second batch of the Russian air defence equipment arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

"With that, in our meetings today we had the opportunity to discuss what steps we could take in various fields within the defence industry and what we could do," he added.

The initial delivery of parts of the S-400s, which Washington claimed was not compatible with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defence equipment, arrived in Ankara in July despite threats of possible US sanctions over the purchase.

Washington has not yet enacted embargos, but it did begin last month to remove Turkey from its programme of manufacturing F-35 jets, which Turkey also planned to buy.

In response, Erdogan said Turkey would turn elsewhere for jets to meet its needs.

"In my opinion, a lot has drawn interest from our Turkish partners, not only from a purchase point of view but also from joint production," Putin said at the joint briefing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace