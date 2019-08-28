A charity ship rescued some 100 migrants in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, including 22 small children who had survived their foundering dinghy being pummelled by a wave fellow occupants said drowned six people.

Charity Mediterranea Saving Humans said the survivors were taken aboard the Mare Jonio vessel, which was still seeking safe port hours later with hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini barring it from entering Italian waters.

"Some of them are babies: castaways with a pacifier in their mouth," the charity said of the rescued migrants. They included 26 women, eight of whom are pregnant.

"The raft we, fortunately, pulled them out from was adrift" and starting to deflate, it said on Facebook.

The survivors told a journalist from the Repubblica daily on board the ship that six people had drowned.

"You arrived just in time," he quoted the survivors as telling the crew of the Mediterranea's ship.

"The dinghy was about to collapse. Last night it began to deflate. A wave hit it and many of us fell overboard. Six of us didn't know how to swim, and died," they reportedly said.

The rescue brought the total number of migrants saved to over 200 this week.

Italy and Malta have repeatedly refused to allow charity vessels to dock until other EU nations agree to take in the migrants on them.

Italy accuses the rescue ships of acting as a "pull factor" for people fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

'At least 900 dead'

"What would have happened to the 28 children, 26 women ... without @RescueMed?" asked Carlotta Sami, spokesperson for the UN's refugee agency, referencing the Mediterranea's twitter handle.

"At least 900 people have died in the Mediterranean this year. Tragedies that would be avoided if humanitarian actions were not used for political ends," she said on Twitter.