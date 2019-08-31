WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian opposition holds new protest march
Demonstrations have been held on an almost weekly basis since July after authorities denied most opposition candidates registration in the elections for city parliament next Sunday.
Russian opposition holds new protest march
Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, right, is escorted to a court before hearings in Moscow, Russia. August 29, 2019. / AP
August 31, 2019

Russia's opposition held a new protest march in central Moscow on Saturday, despite a ban by authorities, a week before controversial regional polls in the capital.

Moscow prosecutors warned that the latest rally, called by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on part of the city's Boulevard Ring, was not authorised and participants would "bear responsibility."

Ahead of the rally on social networks, Muscovites shared a photo of water cannons allegedly stationed along the route of the protest, dubbed the "March against political repressions."

Opposition politicians had requested permission to hold the march but were turned down.

In the past, the Moscow polls have generated little public interest.

But this summer they have spiralled into the biggest political crisis since the wave of protests in 2011-2012 against Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin.

Authorities have launched a wide-ranging probe into "unrest" which could lead to long prison sentences for a number of suspects and made thousands of arrests.

Another probe has been launched against Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, which has produced numerous videos alleging massive graft among officials at City Hall run by Putin's ally, mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Recommended

Many of the candidates were told the signatures they gathered to qualify were invalid, with Putin alleging they were "falsifications."

"Election committees found that their (signature) lists had ... people who had died long ago," he said last week.

But opposition candidates, such as politician Ilya Yashin, hit back, accusing Putin of lying and appealed this week to Russian Supreme Court to have his candidacy reinstated.

On Wednesday, Yashin was detained for the fifth time since July for violating rules on public gatherings.

Another candidate Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Navalny, was assaulted near her home Thursday.

According to OVD Info, an independent monitor of arrests and other politically-tinged persecution, police detained some 2,700 people at this summer's demonstrations.

In addition, there are multiple criminal cases against participants on charges such as "mass unrest" and "violence against police."

At least two couples who took their children to the protests have been threatened with losing parental rights.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks