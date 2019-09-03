Monster storm Dorian hovered over the Bahamas as surging seawaters and ferocious winds sowed chaos in low-lying island communities, killing at least five people and spurring mass evacuations on the US East Coast.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Monday termed the hurricane a "historic tragedy" for the archipelago.

"Thus far, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed that there are five deaths in Abaco," Minnis told a news conference, referring to the islands in which Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Sunday.

Hurricane weakens

It weakened slightly to a still-dangerous Category 3 storm on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As Dorian ground to a standstill, pounding Grand Bahama further to the west of the island chain, the Bahamas tourism and aviation ministry announced the start of rescue operations "in parts where it is safe."

US forecasters said the storm would keep hammering the Bahamas overnight into Tuesday.

For many, the wait for help to arrive has been terrifying.

Weaker but still dangerous

At 0500 GMT Tuesday, the hurricane remained stationary, the NHC said, whipping the Caribbean island with torrential rains and winds of 205 km per hour, with higher gusts.

The storm is forecast to resume moving westward overnight.

"Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days," the NHC said in an earlier bulletin.

Fear gripped residents of Freeport, as winds tore off shutters and water began entering homes, Yasmin Rigby said by text from the Grand Bahama island's main city.

"People who thought they were safe are now calling for help," Rigby said. "My best friend's husband is stuck in the roof of their house with two meters water below."

Initial Red Cross estimates suggested that 13,000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed by Dorian, officials in Geneva said.

Video posted on the website of the Bahamian newspaper Tribune 242 showed water up to the roofs of wooden houses in what appeared to be a coastal town.