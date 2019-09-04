Throughout the resurgence of the far-right in North America and Europe, many have accused social media networks and tech companies of fuelling the radicalisation.

Others point out that social media outlets like Facebook have been used to live-stream video footage of far-right attacks, like the deadly assault on two mosques in New Zealand in March, which killed 51 people.

As the United States headed towards the November 2016 presidential elections, Donald Trump’s candidacy helped embolden a resurgent far-right.

The alt-right – a loosely-knit coalition of white nationalists and neo-Nazis – rode Trump’s coattails, throwing its support behind his anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies, among others.

But the movement’s rise wouldn’t have been possible without its strong online presence, which some experts say traces its roots back to the 2014 Gamergate controversy.

That controversy was borne from issues of sexism and bigotry in videogame culture, and it spawned a long campaign of online harassment for critics.

Many of the people and tactics prominent during Gamergate became integral to the alt-right’s surge.

Although the alt-right has been marginalised in the wake of the deadly August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Virginia, far-right violence has continued to spread in the US.

The far-right has also experienced a resurgence in several European countries and elsewhere, such as Brazil, where Jair Bolsonaro became president in January 2019.

Many far-right groups and individuals have relied on money-sharing and crowd-funding apps for financial support, and activists have successfully pressured those apps to drop far-right groups and figures in recent years.

Around the world, research suggests, tech companies, social media outlets and anonymous online messaging forums have contributed to the growth of the far-right and the spread of misinformation.

YouTube as a ‘pipeline’

A new study from Cornell University found that YouTube offers a “pipeline” from comparably moderate right-wing content to overtly white nationalist videos and channels.

Analysing 331,849 videos on some 360 channels, the study found “strong evidence for radicalisation among YouTube users”, citing the way that users who consume extreme far-right content had previously consumed content affiliated with the so-called intellectual dark web and the alt-lite.

The alt-lite is a movement of civic nationalists, often pro-Trump, who eschew the hardline white nationalism of the alt-right.

People linked to the alt-lite, according to the study, “constantly flirt” with white supremacist ideas while avoiding the more overtly charged, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric of the alt-right.

The intellectual dark web refers to a cluster of media personalities that often push anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ ideas under the guise of being contrarian.

The alt-right, the alt-lite and the intellectual dark web “sky-rocketed in terms of views, likes, videos published and comments, particularly, since 2015”, the study found, noting that the uptick “coincides” with the rise of Donald Trump to the US presidency after winning the November 2016 elections.

Although the study noted that YouTube did not recommend alt-right videos via content affiliated with the alt-lite and the intellectual dark web, it concluded that it was “possible to find alt-right content from recommended channels” when users view alt-lite and intellectual dark web content.

Referring to YouTube, the study concluded: “Our work resonates with the narrative that there is radicalisation pipeline.” It also acknowledged that there is ample room for future research on the subject.

At the time of publication, YouTube had not responded to TRT World’s request for comment on the study’s findings.

An ‘open’ platform

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, addressing content creators in an open letter, recently vowed that it would remain an “open” platform.

“But openness comes with its challenges, which is why we also have Community Guidelines that we update on an ongoing basis,” Wojcicki wrote.

“Most recently, this includes our hate speech policy and our upcoming harassment policy. When you create a place designed to welcome many different voices, some will cross the line,” she continued, blaming harassment and hateful content on “bad actors”.

But YouTube has come under increasing fire in recent months.

Earlier this summer, the New York Times linked YouTube to the rise of the far-right in Brazil.

“Members of the nation’s newly empowered far-right—from grass-roots organisers to federal lawmakers—say their movement would not have risen so far, so fast, without YouTube’s recommendation engine,” the report noted, citing supporting findings by Brazil-based researchers.

The New York Times report came in the wake of widespread criticism against YouTube over a controversy involving far-right YouTuber Steven Crowder and former Vox journalist Carlos Maza.

After Maza criticised YouTube for allowing Crowder to broadcast homophobic and bigoted content—much of it targeted at Maza himself—the company ruled that Crowder had not violated its terms of service.

But the company did announce new measures aimed at removing explicitly white nationalist content and other bigoted videos and channels.

Despite allowing some controversial channels to continue unabated, YouTube has cracked down on some white nationalists and bigoted content creators.