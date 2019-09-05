Hurricane Dorian, which has left at least 20 people dead in the Bahamas, was upgraded to a Category 3 storm late on Wednesday as it bore down on the southeast US coast, meteorologists said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian, which has already wrought major damage on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometres per hour), making it a Category 3 storm on the five-level scale.

At 11:00 pm (0300 GMT Thursday), the NHC said Dorian was located 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and moving north at around seven miles per hour.

Some 70,000 people are in need of immediate aid in the Bahamas, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian, a top UN official said Wednesday, citing food, water, shelter and medicine.

The UN has released $1 million from its emergency fund to provide assistance to victims, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock told journalists during a phone call from Nassau.

Officials in the island nation say the death toll has risen to at least 20 and is expected to rise.

Earlier weakened but still deadly, Hurricane Dorian crept up the Southeastern US coast on Wednesday and millions were ordered to evacuate as forecasters said near-record levels of seawater and rain could inundate Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm, which ravaged the Bahamas with more than a full day of devastating wind and rain, had weakened substantially, from a Category 5 storm to a Category 2, but still had dangerously high winds and threatened to swamp low-lying regions from Georgia to southeastern Virginia as it moved northward.

"We will experience hurricane-force winds, in at least gusts," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Wednesday. Even if the hurricane doesn't end up hitting the state directly, he said, "there's still going to be wind and water and if you're in the coastal area, that water can be treacherous."

Dorian appeared likely to get dangerously near Charleston, which is particularly vulnerable since it is located on a peninsula. A flood chart posted by the National Weather Service projected a combined high tide and storm surge around Charleston Harbor of 3.1 metres; the record, 4 metres, was set by Hugo in 1989.

Stores and restaurants were boarded up with wood and corrugated metal in the city's historic downtown, and about 830,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders on the South Carolina coast.

More than 400 people were in state-operated shelters statewide, and more were expected.

Mark Russell, a homeless US Army veteran, said he had been in a shelter since Monday awaiting slow-moving Dorian.