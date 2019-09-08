Dorian slammed into Canada's Atlantic coast on Saturday, knocking down trees, cutting power, and blowing over a large construction crane in downtown Halifax, the capital of the province of Nova Scotia.

The government will deploy the military to help with recovery efforts after the storm passes, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter. Local authorities urged anyone who lived close to the seashore to evacuate as a precaution.

Dorian was reclassified to a very intense post-tropical storm as it lost a defined eye as it passed over Halifax though wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) were equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

"The safety of Canadians is our number one priority and we're ready to help Atlantic Canada through this storm," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

Power breakdown

More than 330,000 people in the province have lost power, Nova Scotia Power said, but there were no reports of injuries due to the storm.