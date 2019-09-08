Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called on Yemen's separatists and the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to halt all military actions in south Yemen.

A joint statement by the two Gulf states, leaders of an Arab coalition that is battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, called on the UAE-backed separatists and the Saudi-backed government to prepare for "constructive dialogue" to end the crisis between the two nominal allies.

Talks to end the power struggle, in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, reached a dead-end and both sides were gathering troops to prepare for further battle, officials said on Friday, an indication that a rift between Saudi Arabia and ally UAE had deepened.

The war for the south has opened a new battlefront that risks further fragmenting Yemen and threatens to complicate UN efforts to end the multi-tiered war, which contains conflicts within conflicts.

"They (the two countries) also called for an immediate end to all military operations as well as violations against any public and private property," the joint statement carried by state news agencies SPA and WAM, said.

"They have been preparing for a constructive dialogue to end the dispute and address its effects," it added.