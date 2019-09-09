WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-Taliban peace talks are 'dead' – Trump
US President Donald Trump says peace talks with Taliban leaders are off and he was still thinking about a troop drawdown from Afghanistan.
US-Taliban peace talks are 'dead' – Trump
As for withdrawing some of the 14,000 US troops in the country, US President Trump says, "We'd like to get out but we'll get out at the right time." / AP
September 9, 2019

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that long-running talks with the Taliban that were meant to end with a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan are now "dead."

"As far as I'm concerned, they're dead," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina, after calling off secret planned Camp David talks on a peace plan over the weekend. 

As for withdrawing some of the 14,000 US troops in the country, he said, "We'd like to get out but we'll get out at the right time."

TRT World'sYasmine El Sabawi reports.

Imminent deal unravels 

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had been in negotiations for nearly a year with the Taliban's political wing in Doha, Qatar. What had seemed like an imminent deal to end America's longest war unravelled at the last minute. 

Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that he had cancelled peace talks with the Taliban's "major leaders" at the Camp David, Maryland, presidential compound after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack last week that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

Recommended

Taliban says Trump hurt US credibility

Earlier on Monday, a  Taliban spokesman contended that the group had finalised the Afghanistan peace deal with the US and that both sides were satisfied.

Suhail Shaheen in a tweet said that the government of Qatar, where the talks have taken place, was going to announce the agreement. until Trump stepped in.

Shaheen said Trump's tweets cancelling a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David and calling off negotiations have hurt US credibility.

Trump cited a recent Taliban attack in Kabul, the Afghan capital, that killed an American soldier.

Officials in Qatar haven't responded to a request for comment.

The Afghan government has remained mostly on the sidelines of the US peace effort.  And as Trump's re-election campaign heats up, his quest to withdraw the remaining 14,000 US troops from Afghanistan remains unfulfilled — so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data