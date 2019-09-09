WORLD
North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - South Korean military
The launches came after North Korea said a day earlier that it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September.
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 16, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). / Reuters
September 9, 2019

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province towards the east, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launches came immediately after North Korea said on Monday it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September.

Tuesday's launch is the eighth by North Korea since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas in June.

Trump and Kim agreed then to restart working-level negotiations for denuclearisation talks that had stalled since an unsuccessful second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February.

A senior Trump administration said: "We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region."

North Korea has previously said its development of new weapons is to counter military threats and offensive pressures against its own security.

SOURCE:Reuters
