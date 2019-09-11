While the United States Administration wrestles with exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran, and the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are trying to salvage the nuclear deal, China has decided to incorporate Iran into its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with pledged investments totaling some $400 billion.

This is a major shift not only in terms of economic support for Iran but also in challenging the present global balance of power and the geopolitics of the Middle East.

According to Petroleum Economist, and the related Iranian reporting, the central pillar of the new deal is that China will invest $280 billion developing Iran's oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors. That Iran's state-run Press TV published cited the same story, lends credibility to the initial report.

Another $120 billion will go into upgrading Iran's transport and manufacturing infrastructure, bringing it more in line with Chinese specifications and operations.

The move would be welcomed by Iranian hardliners, especially the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that has been hit hard by US sanctions and has repeatedly advocated closer ties with China and Russia rather than the West.

“We can form a consortium composed of Iranian, Russian, Chinese and Indian big oil investors to preserve our dominance on the Iranian resources and at the same time increase our foreign trade volume,” said an article in the hardline Keyhan newspaper as early as 2018 after US President Donald Trump withdrew from JCPOA and sanctioned Iran.

Iran and China already signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2016, but the latest deal takes cooperation to a whole new level.

China has now offered massive long-term investment in the Iranian economy in return for far-reaching rights over how the money is spent and the products that eventually flow from it.

Details have not yet been revealed but an Iranian source, most probably with permission to leak, has spoken exclusively to Petroleum Economist confirming highly favourable terms for Chinese companies with first refusal on oil and gas projects and ample opportunities to become involved with any and all petrochemical projects in Iran.

The most outlandish part of the new agreement is that it will allow "up to 5,000 Chinese security personnel on the ground in Iran to protect Chinese projects.”

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Hossein Baqeri, went to China Wednesday to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Li Zuocheng, on “reinforcing military relations and developing cooperation.”

The presence of Chinese security personnel in Iran will no doubt increase cooperation in military intelligence and make good the pledge of the 2016 agreement to “upgrade the level of cooperation of the Armed Forces of the two countries,” and “increase the exchange of consultations.”