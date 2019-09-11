Nigerian police fired on members of a banned Shia group holding religious processions across the country on Tuesday, killing more than 12 people, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) said in a statement.

The group defied a police ban to hold processions for Ashura, observed by Shia Muslims to mourn the slaying of Prophet Muhammed's grandson Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala. Officers "brutally attacked" mourners in several cities, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has confirmed the killing of at least a dozen Ashura mourners across the nation during the peaceful Ashura mourning procession," Ibrahim Musa said in a statement.

The police refused to comment on the claims when contacted.

On Monday, the police warned that anybody who joined the procession would be treated as a terrorist.

"In Katsina town, many have sustained bullet wounds when the police opened fire ... and even attempted to force in on the Islamic centre of the Islamic Movement," Musa said.

Death toll feared to rise

Several members were shot, meaning the death toll could rise, he added.

Musa said police fired tear gas to break up processions in the capital Abuja and in the city of Bauchi.